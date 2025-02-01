Eric Swalwell Is Completely Out Of F*cks To Give

Rep Eric Swalwell is doing exactly what the Democrats need to be doing more of: Posting videos on social media, dropping curse words (appropriately) and tearing Trump up for all of his non-stop bullshit.

From the DC plane crash to blaming DEI to Trump's overall stupidity about (waves hands around) EVERYTHING.

I mean, Trump can't do anything right. He can't comfort people. He is a clown. Instead of doing his job of leading the country, he spent his time trying to blame people because of race or gender. He is just a terrible person who can't rise to the occasion.

More of this, Democrats.