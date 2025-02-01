Eric Swalwell Is Completely Out Of F*cks To Give

This is what the Democrats need to be doing.
By Red PainterFebruary 1, 2025

Rep Eric Swalwell is doing exactly what the Democrats need to be doing more of: Posting videos on social media, dropping curse words (appropriately) and tearing Trump up for all of his non-stop bullshit.

From the DC plane crash to blaming DEI to Trump's overall stupidity about (waves hands around) EVERYTHING.

I mean, Trump can't do anything right. He can't comfort people. He is a clown. Instead of doing his job of leading the country, he spent his time trying to blame people because of race or gender. He is just a terrible person who can't rise to the occasion.

More of this, Democrats.

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site.
