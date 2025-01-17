Nancy Pelosi Is Out Of F*cks To Give For Donald's Inauguration

According to her spokesperson, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will not attend Donald's inauguration, and no one can blame the California Democrat. Donald repeatedly mocked Pelosi and her husband, Paul, after he was violently attacked in 2022 by a hammer-wielding Trump supporter.

Of course, there is a list of other apparent reasons. However, a spokesperson declined to offer specifics. She will not honor Donald by attending his inauguration even though she attended his big day in 2017.

ABC News reports:

While she broke her hip on an international trip to Luxembourg late last year, Pelosi returned to the Capitol for both the first day of the new Congress as well as the count of the electoral votes on Jan. 6. Attending 11 inaugurations so far, Pelosi has rubbed elbows with presidents at their inaugurations dating back to her high school days when John F. Kennedy was sworn into office in 1961. ...

Pelosi's criticism only amplified after the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Pelosi also grew enraged when Trump mocked the violent hammer attack against her husband, Paul Pelosi. In turn, Trump labeled Pelosi at his 2024 campaign rallies as "an enemy from within." "She's a crooked person. She's a bad person, evil. She's an evil, sick, crazy," Trump said before appearing to mouth the word "b*tch" "Oh no. It starts with a B– but I won't say it. I want to say it. I want to say it," Trump said about Pelosi at his final campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Three former Presidents have declined to attend Donald's inauguration lunch, though they will be present at his swearing-in ceremony. Former First Lady Michelle Obama wants no part of that inauguration shitshow, so she will not be attending.

I'd rather slide down a 50-foot razor into a pile of salt than attend Lumpy's inauguration.