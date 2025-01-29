Yambo's Coup: This Is Not A Goddamned Dress Rehearsal

Was it just yesterday morning that I warned you Republicans were trying to kill us again? It seems like an eternity.
And what happened? Trump froze all federal funds, including the Medicaid program
And then what happened? PEOPLE WERE PISSED. They picked up phones and called their electeds. They screamed at the harried staffers, they cried because vitals services were being cut off. And they yelled at Democrats to DO SOMETHING.
Indivisible organized all over the country overnight.
State attorneys general organized.
It worked, all of it. By God, it worked. By the end of the afternoon, the White House was claiming that the cutoff of Medicaid funds was a fucking computer glitch. Ha, ha!
You see who didn't organize?
The Democratic Congress. Oh, they tried. But Chuck Schumer, he kept his powder dry! He bravely stood in the way of Democratic senators organizing against Trump nominee Sean Duffy. So we need to encourage them. Read on to find scripts. Share them with your friends and relatives:
Throughout the land, Democratic voters are beginning to speak as one to the Democrats in Congress and the Senate:
DON'T vote for Trump nominees. FIGHT them on every single procedural move. Do to them what Republicans did to Obama.
FIGHT.
Because if you don't fight for us, we'll find someone else who will.
This was just the first battle and there will be many more. We, the people, have to be behind, pushing them every step of the way. Elected officials don't read comments sections, but they do listen to phone calls.
202-224-3121
Put it in your phones and use it.