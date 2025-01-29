Yambo's Coup: This Is Not A Goddamned Dress Rehearsal

Was it just yesterday morning that I warned you Republicans were trying to kill us again? It seems like an eternity.

And what happened? Trump froze all federal funds, including the Medicaid program

And then what happened? PEOPLE WERE PISSED. They picked up phones and called their electeds. They screamed at the harried staffers, they cried because vitals services were being cut off. And they yelled at Democrats to DO SOMETHING.

Indivisible organized all over the country overnight.

Brag moment about @indivisible.org. This hit last night. By this morning, we had a 16-page strategy doc, 4 call scripts, and a public brief that we used to drive pressure on congress to weaken GOP resolve and help Dems find their spines. It ain't over. But when we're in the opposition, we oppose. — Ezra Levin (@ezralevin.bsky.social) 2025-01-28T23:05:22.094Z

State attorneys general organized.

Breaking on @MSNBC: 23 state attorneys general have filed a lawsuit seeking to block the federal aid freeze from taking effect. The lawsuit asks for a temporary restraining order, calling Trump's move "arbitrary and capricious." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) 2025-01-28T21:10:19.011Z

It worked, all of it. By God, it worked. By the end of the afternoon, the White House was claiming that the cutoff of Medicaid funds was a fucking computer glitch. Ha, ha!

You see who didn't organize?

The Democratic Congress. Oh, they tried. But Chuck Schumer, he kept his powder dry! He bravely stood in the way of Democratic senators organizing against Trump nominee Sean Duffy. So we need to encourage them. Read on to find scripts. Share them with your friends and relatives:

Some intel: I've talked to journalists and folks on the Hill about this. Last night after OMB's action, some Senate Dems tried to unify the caucus to vote against Duffy. Schumer, among others, opposed it, and it flopped. The current Dem leadership strategy is to use strong language but not do shit. — Ezra Levin (@ezralevin.bsky.social) 2025-01-28T21:33:50.016Z

Throughout the land, Democratic voters are beginning to speak as one to the Democrats in Congress and the Senate:

DON'T vote for Trump nominees. FIGHT them on every single procedural move. Do to them what Republicans did to Obama.

FIGHT.

Because if you don't fight for us, we'll find someone else who will.

This was just the first battle and there will be many more. We, the people, have to be behind, pushing them every step of the way. Elected officials don't read comments sections, but they do listen to phone calls.

202-224-3121

Put it in your phones and use it.