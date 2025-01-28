Are Republicans And Project 2025 Trying To Kill Us -- Again?

U.S. public health officials have been told to stop working with the World Health Organization, effective immediately. Why, with everything that's breaking loose, it's as if they're trying to kill us! The first time might have been a mistake. The second time looks like an actual plan. Via AP:

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official, John Nkengasong, sent a memo to senior leaders at the agency on Sunday night telling them that all staff who work with the WHO must immediately stop their collaborations and “await further guidance.” Experts said the sudden stoppage was a surprise and would set back work on investigating and trying to stop outbreaks of Marburg virus and mpox in Africa, as well as brewing global threats. It also comes as health authorities around the world are monitoring bird flu outbreaks among U.S. livestock. The Associated Press viewed a copy of Nkengasong’s memo, which said the stop-work policy applied to “all CDC staff engaging with WHO through technical working groups, coordinating centers, advisory boards, cooperative agreements or other means — in person or virtual.” It also says CDC staff are not allowed to visit WHO offices.

Your next question might be is, why are they trying to kill us?

Project 2025, of course! They want the U.S. to disconnect from anything that smacks of "globalism." Via the Kettering Foundation:

Another theme in the foreign policy of Project 2025 is reducing US participation in international organizations and alliances while cutting back on foreign aid. The Mandate calls for a “comprehensive cost-benefit analysis of US participation in all international organizations” (191), a clear signal of an isolationist policy that would reduce support for emerging democracies. The document calls for “transforming NATO” so that allies are self-sufficient in defending against Russia (94) and appointing a strong NATO ambassador with personal ties to the president (174). The document specifically questions support for the World Health Organization and numerous United Nations agencies and proposes to eliminate “wasteful spending” at USAID (253). By pulling the US out of global organizations and cutting back on foreign aid, Project 2025 would remove important tools for supporting democracy around the world.

Call your congress members and senators, especially if they are Republicans. Remind them there is no mandate, and yell if you have to: "NOBODY VOTED FOR THIS AND IF YOU SUPPORT THIS, SOON YOU WON'T HAVE A JOB."

(202) 224-3121

CDC employees aren’t even allowed to communicate with WHO employees now? This is the height of stupidity and negligence. We just got out of a pandemic and now they want US scientists to cut off all engagement with WHO? — Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD (@elizabethjacobs.bsky.social) 2025-01-27T21:57:25.049Z

CBS - Staff across CDC ordered to cut off all communications with the WHO. www.cbsnews.com/news/cdc-com... — Steve Herman 📡 (@newsguy.bsky.social) 2025-01-27T23:26:08.241Z