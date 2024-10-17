J.D. Vance Rewrites Trump’s History Of Trying To Kill Obamacare

The Trump campaign knows voters hate the felon’s/Project 2025's plan to kill Obamacare. That's why the campaign is trying so hard to pretend otherwise.

At a rally on Wednesday, J.D. “I’m cool with lying for political gain” Vance told some whoppers:

VANCE: A lot of folks don't remember this, but President Trump inherited, and I'm talking about the private health care exchanges. Those exchanges were in a bit of a death spiral because the health care that was offered was so bad that people wouldn't sign up until they got very sick. And that's a terrible way to actually run a health insurance program, and that's what we were doing in this country. And Donald Trump, implemented a number of reforms to make health care more stable in this country.

I lost track of how many lies Vance worked into that 25 seconds of BS about former President Trump. Rather than count them, I’ll just let The New York Times explain Trump’s true history of failing to kill Obamacare:

On Donald J. Trump’s first day as president, he signed an executive order to repeal Obamacare. His first major legislative push was an unsuccessful effort to “repeal and replace” the law, officially the Affordable Care Act. He would have done so by restructuring Medicaid, weakening protections for Americans with pre-existing conditions, and shifting funding for private insurance away from the poorer and sicker to the healthier and wealthier. His first year in office was punctuated by a series of regulatory decisions that tended to weaken already rickety Obamacare marketplaces. He cut spending on advertising and enrollment assistance. His government circulated videos and Twitter posts criticizing the law. His health officials shortened the window when Americans could sign up for coverage, and took the website offline for 12 hours each weekend during that period for maintenance. … His administration also took some regulatory actions that helped Obamacare markets, particularly allowing state plans to reimburse health insurers for the most expensive patients. But he also supported a lawsuit aimed at toppling the entire law as late as 2020. It went all the way to the Supreme Court, but did not succeed.

The Biden administration and the Democrats in Congress reversed several Trump-era regulations and passed legislation that has “led to record enrollment and more participation by insurers,” The Times noted.

The article concludes that because Obamacare’s popularity has now risen to over 60% , Trump will not try to overturn it should he con his way back into power. I disagree. As I explained in my previous post, it seems pretty obvious Trump and his handlers plan to privatize Obamacare, Medicare and Medicaid and turn the programs over to the likes of RFK Jr. and Elon Musk. To put it another way: Trump and Vance plan nice handouts to their fat-cat donors and more expensive health care for the rest of us.

So, J.D., the reason “a lot of folks don’t remember” how Trump tried to save Obamacare is because he didn’t.