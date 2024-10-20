Elon Musk Tied To Harris Campaign Disinformation Project 'Progress 2028'

If Elon Musk hasn't teamed up with Roger Stone and Steve Bannon to hoodwink America into electing their favorite felon, he might as well have.
Elon Musk Tied To Harris Campaign Disinformation Project 'Progress 2028'
Credit: Tesla Owners Club Belgium, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
By NewsHound EllenOctober 20, 2024

There’s a dark money group trying both to smear Kamala Harris with disinformation and to counter some of the extremely negative views of Project 2025. It turns out Apartheid Boy and dangerous immigrant Elon Musk has poured $100 million into this effort to poison our electorate:

Via Open Secrets:

An initiative called Progress 2028 that purports to be Kamala Harris’ liberal counter to the conservative Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 is actually run by a dark money network supporting former President Donald Trump.

Building America’s Future, the dark money group at the helm of the network, has steered money to a constellation of groups and initiatives boosting Trump’s agenda and spreading messaging aimed at chipping away voters from Harris. The dark money group reportedly received over $100 million in funding from billionaire Elon Musk, along with other donors, the New York Times recently reported.

The newest effort to benefit from their largesse is Progress 2028. Building America’s Future registered to use Progress 2028 as a fictitious name on Sept. 23 and the website was created three days later, OpenSecrets’ analysis of corporate filings and DNS records found.

Project 2025 is a real plan for Donald Trump’s second term, written by his MAGA pals. He has tried to run away from it but there are many receipts showing his ties. That includes running mate J.D. Vance. He sure looks like Project 2025’s pick to be their inside man in the White House.

Project 2028, though, exists only in the minds of Trump bamboozlers. Open Secrets explains that the “policies” listed “highlight disproven and misleading claims about Harris’ positions.” For example: “Undocumented immigrants are the backbone of our country, and by removing barriers, we unlock incredible potential,” the document lies. “Kamala Harris believes that every person, no matter their immigration status, deserves access to basic healthcare.” But Harris does not support free health care for undocumented immigrants, free tuition at state universities or driver’s licenses.

Meanwhile Musk’s buddies look to be spending serious amounts of his dough promoting their lies. Open Secrets reports, “Since Oct. 11, several digital ads on Facebook and Instagram have included the disclaimer “paid for by Progress 2028” — totaling over $36,000 in ad buys over just five days.”

That's one more reason why Musk’s security clearance should be removed. Pronto.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon