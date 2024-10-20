Elon Musk Tied To Harris Campaign Disinformation Project 'Progress 2028'

There’s a dark money group trying both to smear Kamala Harris with disinformation and to counter some of the extremely negative views of Project 2025. It turns out Apartheid Boy and dangerous immigrant Elon Musk has poured $100 million into this effort to poison our electorate:

Via Open Secrets:

An initiative called Progress 2028 that purports to be Kamala Harris’ liberal counter to the conservative Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 is actually run by a dark money network supporting former President Donald Trump. Building America’s Future, the dark money group at the helm of the network, has steered money to a constellation of groups and initiatives boosting Trump’s agenda and spreading messaging aimed at chipping away voters from Harris. The dark money group reportedly received over $100 million in funding from billionaire Elon Musk, along with other donors, the New York Times recently reported. The newest effort to benefit from their largesse is Progress 2028. Building America’s Future registered to use Progress 2028 as a fictitious name on Sept. 23 and the website was created three days later, OpenSecrets’ analysis of corporate filings and DNS records found.

Project 2025 is a real plan for Donald Trump’s second term, written by his MAGA pals. He has tried to run away from it but there are many receipts showing his ties. That includes running mate J.D. Vance. He sure looks like Project 2025’s pick to be their inside man in the White House.

Project 2028, though, exists only in the minds of Trump bamboozlers. Open Secrets explains that the “policies” listed “highlight disproven and misleading claims about Harris’ positions.” For example: “Undocumented immigrants are the backbone of our country, and by removing barriers, we unlock incredible potential,” the document lies. “Kamala Harris believes that every person, no matter their immigration status, deserves access to basic healthcare.” But Harris does not support free health care for undocumented immigrants, free tuition at state universities or driver’s licenses.

Meanwhile Musk’s buddies look to be spending serious amounts of his dough promoting their lies. Open Secrets reports, “Since Oct. 11, several digital ads on Facebook and Instagram have included the disclaimer “paid for by Progress 2028” — totaling over $36,000 in ad buys over just five days.”

That's one more reason why Musk’s security clearance should be removed. Pronto.