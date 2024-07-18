J.D.Vance: Great For Project 2025, Terrible For Democracy

Extremist Republican J.D. Vance is a great V.P. pick for Trump's Project 2025 plan for a Christian Nationalist America. But Vance is a terrible choice for anyone who loves democracy. Vance has a far-right worldview, singing the praises of Hungary's dictator Victor Orbán in the video above.

MSNBC reports that Vance has close ties to Project 2025. In an MSBNC video, Heritage Foundation chief Kevin Roberts told reporters he had a "big smile" on his face after hearing the news about Vance and called him a "good friend."

As Trump tries to distance himself from the extremist Project 2025 plan, Vance endorses it. In a July 10 interview with Newsweek, Vance said Project 2025 contained "good ideas" and "some things he disagreed with." Here's a quick overview on where Trump's V.P. pick stands on Project 2025.

Immigration

Project 2025 would enforce draconian tactics on immigration, including rounding up millions of Latinos into mass detention camps. Vance supports putting immigrants in camps, per Newsweek. The outlet reported that the possible Vice-President said, "We have to deport people, we have to deport people who broke our laws who came in here and I think we start with the violent criminals,"

Affirmative Action and Education

Politico reports Vance is in lock-step with Project 2025 on the topics of affirmative action, protester encampments on campus and "elitism" in education.

Abortion and Women's Rights

Politico noted that Vance takes a hard line on abortion, opposing the rights of women to have an abortion, even in cases of rape and incest. The potential V.P. is no friend to women or women's rights, and believes that women should stay in a marriage even if they are being abused.

Yes, J.D. Vance is a kiss ass. And yes, he’s spineless too. But worse than that, he’s dangerous.



An estimated 1 in 3 women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime, and J.D. Vance believes those women should not divorce their abusers. pic.twitter.com/T4M9x7xnpL — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 11, 2022

Vance is Dangerous

J.D. Vance is the dream candidate for an authoritarian regime. Vance appears to be a "true believer" in the ideology of Project 2025. Even worse, Vance combines his love of cruel policies with a willingness to carry out illegal orders. Former Congresswoman Liz Cheney believes Trump's V.P. choice is not fit to serve.

JD Vance has pledged he would do what Mike Pence wouldn’t - overturn an election and illegally seize power. He says the president can ignore the rulings of our courts. He would capitulate to Russia and sacrifice the freedom of our allies in Ukraine. The Trump GOP is no longer the… https://t.co/l0O64J3pSj — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) July 16, 2024

Find out more about Project 2025 and share our resource page with everyone you know.

https://bit.ly/45N0L67