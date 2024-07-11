Speaker Johnson Endorses Trump’s Mass Purge Of Immigrants

On Monday, Speaker Mike Johnson spoke to the conservative Hudson Institute. “President Trump has said we want to start the largest deportation effort in history,” Johnson said. “It’s needed. We need to find all these dangerous people, criminals. They’ve emptied out prisons in Central America and sent them all over the border.”

Johnson is not talking about a boost in immigration enforcement but a Hitler-like plan for immigrants.

In November 2023, top Trump adviser Stephen Miller spoke openly about a second Trump administation’s plan to, as The New York Times put it, “scour the country for unauthorized immigrants and deport people by the millions per year.” While they await deportation, “Mr. Trump wants to build huge camps to detain people,” The Times reported. He plans an end-run around Congressional appropriations by redirecting money from the military budget.

In April, Trump said he “would not rule out” detention camps but also claimed there wouldn’t be “that much of a need for them” because they’ll be deported so quickly. The result would be millions of undocumented immigrants being "uprooted" from the U.S. "years or even decades after settling here," The Times noted.

With any luck, neither Trump nor Miller will ever see the inside of the White House again.

But coup-plotting Johnson is already in a powerful office. He has also already condoned Trump's Hitlerian "poisoning the blood" comments about immigrants. He also seems itching to gut social security, Medicare and other social programs conservatives hate and give the money to the "defense budget."

In case you need another reason to make sure to vote this November.