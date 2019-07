Robot Vice President, Mike Pence, and Donald Trump lapdog, Lindsey Graham, visited a CBP detention center in McAllen, Texas last week. Here is the a bit of the horrific footage:

‘No shower, no shower’ — Watch this footage of Mike Pence and Senate Republicans touring the McAllen Border Station, where hundreds of men were seen crowded in cages, sleeping on the ground, and signaling that they had been detained for at least 40 days pic.twitter.com/5JbN566VIU — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 14, 2019

He declared it "humane and compassionate care"

Toured the Donna Processing Center with @SecondLady and saw firsthand how even in the face of our overwhelmed facilities, @CBP is providing humane and compassionate care. Congress MUST reform our laws to end this unsustainable crisis of illegal immigration at the border. pic.twitter.com/zQZkJKRGU4 — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) July 12, 2019

Photos show a different story. The parallels between Nazi Germany and the Trump administration are shocking.

Terrorists Trump and @AmbJohnBolton must go!!

Heinrich Himmler & Karl Wolff touring Shirokaya Street Concentration Camp in Minsk, Belarus in August, 1941 or Mike Pence and Lindsey Graham touring the McAllen, Texas Concentration Camp on July 12, 2019? pic.twitter.com/w0ANYJDNkR — Guaicaipuro (@Guaicaipuro__) July 14, 2019

For those people who want to blame Mike Pence for lying about the conditions in the immigrant concentration camps, just remember; he was only 'following orders'.#CloseTheCamps pic.twitter.com/qIF2pQbTUH — Paul Lee Ticks (@PaulLeeTicks) July 13, 2019

Twitter dubbed Pence a #FakeChristian

Can someone send Mike Pence a bible with a post it note in this page?

Leviticus 19:33,34

“When a foreigner resides among you in your land, do not mistreat them. The foreigner residing among you must be treated as your native-born. Love them as yourself, for you were foreigners in Egypt.”



Someone remind #FakeChristian @VP. Please. pic.twitter.com/WXWpihNR2r — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 13, 2019

