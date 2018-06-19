This Side By Side From 'The Beat' Will Give You Chills

Ari Melber did an exceptional segment tonight regarding Stephen Miller, his history of racially charged statements and his rise to power in the Trump administration. At the end, he took Miller's own words and placed them side by side with the text and audio of screaming children who have just been ripped away from their parents.

It is...chilling.

This is who inhabits the White House.

This is who Donald Trump looks to for counsel on immigration policies.

This is who Steve Bannon helped shape.

This is who is encouraging ICE to place children in cages.

This is evil, personified.