Susan Collins Can't Pick A Side On The 'Tearing Children From Their Parents' Trump Policy
Senator Susan Collins refuses to pick a side on the Trump/Miller "tearing kids away from their asylum-seeking parents and placing them in concentration like detention centers" debate. In this clip, she is pseudo-defending the Trump policy...while also kind of not.
She says she doesn't support it and has written to the administration "asking for more information" but she refuses to sign onto Dianne Feinstein's legislation to stop these separations.
She put out this statement:
Responses were fast and furious:
This sums it up:
Collins is no friend of children. She is no moderate. She is a Trump supporter all the way. Anyone who says differently is flat out blind.
