Susan Collins Can't Pick A Side On The 'Tearing Children From Their Parents' Trump Policy

Senator Susan Collins refuses to pick a side on the Trump/Miller "tearing kids away from their asylum-seeking parents and placing them in concentration like detention centers" debate. In this clip, she is pseudo-defending the Trump policy...while also kind of not.

She says she doesn't support it and has written to the administration "asking for more information" but she refuses to sign onto Dianne Feinstein's legislation to stop these separations.

She put out this statement:

Wow. This is the private letter @SenatorCollins is sending to her constituents rationalizing Trump's policy of separating children from their families. #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/WmY5ZQYxUQ — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) June 16, 2018

Responses were fast and furious:

I think it's fair to call Susan Collins a Trump Republican. https://t.co/IThDzU9Euk — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) June 16, 2018

I really do not know what has happened to Susan Collins. She has totally lost her moral compass. https://t.co/0znrcbyQjQ — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) June 17, 2018

Susan Collins is a waste of space. Occasionally talking tough, almost always wimping out at the last minute. https://t.co/38jr9DY5QD — John Aravosis (@aravosis) June 17, 2018

This is your friendly neighborhood reminder that Susan Collins has voted with Trump 80.8% of the time: https://t.co/VcyYVYTieg pic.twitter.com/15tox7ReIS — Frank Dale (@fwdale) June 17, 2018

This sums it up:

Sen. Susan Collins condemns family separation policy–but refuses to back legislation stopping it https://t.co/6hqRjBzZ5O — Kassandra Seven (@KassandraSeven) June 17, 2018

Collins is no friend of children. She is no moderate. She is a Trump supporter all the way. Anyone who says differently is flat out blind.