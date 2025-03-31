'You're Joking About This': NBC Host Downplays Trump Third-Term Threat In Interview

NBC host Kristen Welker downplayed the idea that Donald Trump will not leave office in 2029 while speaking to the president in a telephone interview.

In a transcript of the interview released by NBC on Sunday, Welker began by suggesting Trump was "joking" about serving a third term as president.

"I know you're joking about this, but I've been talking to a lot of your allies," Welker said. "They say they're very serious. You know, I talked to Steve Bannon on the record, quite frankly. So, I can just tell you. I mean, he says he's, you know, really seriously looking at potential plans that would allow you to serve a third term."

Trump responded by falsely claiming he had "the highest poll numbers of any Republican for the last 100 years."

"Have you been presented with any potential plans that would allow you to serve a third term?" Welker wondered.

"Well, there are plans. There are — not plans," the president replied. "There are, there are methods which you could do it, as you know."

"You don't sound like you're joking," Welker noted. "I've heard you joke about this a number of times."

"No, no, I'm not joking. I'm not joking," Trump insisted. "But, I'm not — it is far too early to think about it."

"Would you, would you — you wouldn't want to pass the baton to Vice President Vance?" the NBC host pressed.

"Oh, I may — It's too early," Trump said, "to even think about it."

After losing the 2020 election, Trump and his supporters plotted to have the president illegally remain in office.