Johnson Caught Lying About His Role In Fake Elector Plot

Tuesday evening, Rachel Maddow led a panel with Chris Hayes, Joy Reid, Nicolle Wallace and Ari Melber to discuss the revelations that came from the day's January 6th hearing, namely Ron Johnson being implicated in the fake elector plot.

Almost as telling was when CNN reporter Manu Raju asked RoJo about his alleged role in the plot, RoJo told one of the most ridiculous lies that it just begged to be mocked:

New - Ron Johnson told us he has “no idea” who tried to get him to share fake electors from MI and WI to Pence on Jan. 6. Says he was aware of ask on Jan. 6 AM.



“I was aware that we got this package and that somebody wanted us to deliver it so we reached out” to Pence’s office. pic.twitter.com/bjJswKb28n — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 21, 2022

Oh yeah sure! Doesn't everybody accept packages without knowing what's in them and without knowing who sent it and trying to deliver it the second in command of the country?

Things got so far out of control for RoJo that he resorted to pretending he was on a phone call:

Ron Johnson pretends to be on his phone and is busted by reporter: “No, you’re not. I can see your screen!” pic.twitter.com/srNwfBGEec — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 22, 2022

Then again, RoJo has never been a master of evasion, as he showed us when he tried to flee through a locked door.

I hope the good people at DOJ were watching today. I would just love to see RoJo doing the perp walk.