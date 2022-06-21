Jan. 6: Ron Johnson Texts Show He Wanted To Deliver Fake Electors To Pence

When are arrests going to be made?
By Conover KennardJune 21, 2022

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol presented evidence today to link former President Donald Trump with the bid to submit fake electors to overturn the 2020 election after he lost handily to Joe Biden.

Rep. Adam Schiff, a panel member, said the evidence was coming over the weekend.

"We'll show evidence of the president's involvement in this scheme," Schiff said on CNN's State of the Union. "We'll also again show evidence about what his own lawyers came to think about this scheme. And we'll show courageous state officials who stood up and said they wouldn't go along with this plan to either call legislators back into session or decertify the results for Joe Biden."

So, of course, Trump sycophant Sen. Ron Johnson is up to his eyebrows in this mess. Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani even more.

The fake electors' scheme involved certificates purporting to be from Trump electors being sent to the National Archives in D.C. by Republicans in seven battleground states that Joe Biden won: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The efforts, which ultimately failed, created two sets of electors: an official group selected by the states and the fake ones. It sounds like pure lunacy, and that's probably because it is.

And then there's this:

