Jan. 6 Committee To Get 'Deleted' Secret Service Texts By Tuesday

The Secret Service reportedly deleted text messages crucial to the Jan. 6 investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol. So, the House select committee promptly issued a subpoena to the U.S. Secret Service on Friday requesting records. And, oddly, they were sending texts instead of, like, say, using the phone or their walkie-talkies or whatnot. That just makes this whole thing seem more suspicious.

However, deleting texts doesn't always make the data go away. For one, the recipient still has a copy of the message you sent them, and that data might still be in cloud storage.

NBC News reports:

The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot expects to receive erased Secret Service text messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021, by Tuesday, and will present testimony from new witnesses during Thursday's public hearing, its members said Sunday.

I'm sure Trump won't like this. Oh well:

Investigators gave the Secret Service until Tuesday to turn over the documents, and Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., a member of the committee, said on ABC News' "This Week" that they expect to receive them on time.

"We need them. And we expect to get them by this Tuesday," Lofgren said. "I was shocked to hear that they didn't back up their data before they reset their iPhones — that's crazy. I don't know why that would be. But we need to get this information to get the full picture."

I wouldn't miss the televised hearing on Thursday for anything. I'm sure Trump will be watching, too. Let's hope he doesn't stroke out over this latest news. That would be bad.