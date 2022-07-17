Subpoenaed: Hi, Secret Service, The Jan. 6 Committee Would Like To Have A Word

Susie Madrak noted that it's probably just a coincidence (wink wink) that the Secret Service allegedly deleted text messages crucial to the Jan. 6 investigation. Well, they have some 'splaining to do as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol would very much like to have a word, so they promptly issued a subpoena to the U.S. Secret Service on Friday requesting records.

Via The Washington Post:

Committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), in a letter transmitting notice of the subpoena, wrote that the panel sought relevant text messages and reports issued in any way related to the attack on the Capitol.

"The Select Committee has been informed that the USSS erased text messages from Jan. 5 and 6, 2021, as part of a 'device-replacement program.' In a statement issued July 14, 2022, the USSS stated that it 'began to reset its mobile phones to factory settings as part of a pre-planned, three-month system migration. In that process, data resident on some phones was lost.' However, according to that USSS statement, 'none of the texts [the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General] was seeking had been lost in the migration," Thompson wrote.

The text messages could provide insight into the agency's actions and possibly even those of former President Donald Trump on the day of the riot; however, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Thursday that the agency did not maliciously delete text messages.

Sure, buddy. Say that under oath.