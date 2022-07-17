Subpoenaed: Hi, Secret Service, The Jan. 6 Committee Would Like To Have A Word

In my best Oprah voice: You get a subpoena, and YOU get a subpoena, and YOU get a subpoena!
Subpoenaed: Hi, Secret Service, The Jan. 6 Committee Would Like To Have A Word
Credit: screen capture
By Conover KennardJuly 17, 2022

Susie Madrak noted that it's probably just a coincidence (wink wink) that the Secret Service allegedly deleted text messages crucial to the Jan. 6 investigation. Well, they have some 'splaining to do as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol would very much like to have a word, so they promptly issued a subpoena to the U.S. Secret Service on Friday requesting records.

Via The Washington Post:

Committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), in a letter transmitting notice of the subpoena, wrote that the panel sought relevant text messages and reports issued in any way related to the attack on the Capitol.

"The Select Committee has been informed that the USSS erased text messages from Jan. 5 and 6, 2021, as part of a 'device-replacement program.' In a statement issued July 14, 2022, the USSS stated that it 'began to reset its mobile phones to factory settings as part of a pre-planned, three-month system migration. In that process, data resident on some phones was lost.' However, according to that USSS statement, 'none of the texts [the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General] was seeking had been lost in the migration," Thompson wrote.

The text messages could provide insight into the agency's actions and possibly even those of former President Donald Trump on the day of the riot; however, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Thursday that the agency did not maliciously delete text messages.

Sure, buddy. Say that under oath.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue