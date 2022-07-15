Secret Service: It Was A Coincidence That We Deleted Texts!

Morning Joe focused in on the accusation that the Secret Service deleted text messages that were crucial to the Jan. 6th investigation.

"Let's begin with the Secret Service being accused of deleting text messages that could be critical to investigating the events of the insurrection. How can they be deleted?" Mika Brzezinski said.

"In a letter to both the House and Senate homeland security committees, the DHS inspector general writes after his office requested full electronic records for an evaluation of the Capitol attack, the Secret Service deleted a significant number of text messages from January 5th and 6th of 2021. The letter was obtained after its contents were first reported by The Intercept. Meanwhile, the secret service is denying the messages were deleted with malicious intent."

"Oh really?" Joe Scarborough said.

"Yeah, they also denied what everybody inside the White House is saying about Donald Trump lunging at Secret Service agents, choking them, and grabbing the wheel. It is interesting, you have the facts, you have the reality and the Secret Service denying that reality. You even have a D.C. cop now saying what we heard Cassidy Hutchinson testify about happening, I was in the motorcade and heard the traffic over the radio. This was happening. I know that Trump politicized the Secret Service. I am just wondering who is willing to go to jail, lying through their teeth for Donald Trump? Donald Trump may be going to jail, who in the Secret Service wants to go?"

"A spokesman claims some of the data lost during a preplanned device replacement program that began January 2021, before the DHS probe into the insurrection even began. He also notes the Secret Service has been fully cooperative with DHS investigators."

"Hold on, let's just take that down. It is nonsense."

"I wonder who ordered that, if it happened?"

"The inspector general ordered copies of those text messages and said they deleted them after the inspector general ordered them. The Secret Service wants us to believe the inspector general is lying? Somebody is lying. Somebody needs to be hauled before Congress to testify."

"It seems like a huge stretch at best."

It does seem like these stories vindicate Major Biden!

Remember when Major bit a Secret Service Agent on the White House grounds?

And now we’ve learned of very suspicious activity from the Service that suggests possible complicity in the events of 01/06.



DOGS KNOW. https://t.co/n7tWyuysDE — I’m Jesus, I’m In Purgatory 🇨🇦 (@SweetJesus3000) July 15, 2022

Where does Major Biden go to get his reputation back? This is OBVIOUSLY why he was biting the Secret Service agents! https://t.co/xJkZBzLLHX — Ginger Breadloaf (@GingerTheCorgi) July 15, 2022