Jimmy Carter: Trump Didn't Win The 2016 Election

Former President Jimmy Carter was an honorable man who spoke truth to power, even after he left the White House.

President Jimmy Carter said Trump didn't actually win the election in 2016. Our 39th president said Trump lost the 2016 race and was put into power only with Russia's help.

Watch the 2019 video above of President Carter talking to historian Jon Meacham.

JIMMY CARTER: If fully investigated, it would show that Trump didn't actually win the election in 2016. He lost the election and he was put in office because the Russians interfered on his behalf. JON MEACHAM: So do you believe President Trump is an illegitimate president?" CARTER: Based on what I just said, which I can't retract. [laughter]

President Carter Called Out Trump in 2019

Carter didn't hide his disdain of Donald Trump. The honorable former president weighed in on Trump's 2019 impeachment in a MSNBC interview. When asked if he had any advice for Trump, Carter told the MSNBC host: