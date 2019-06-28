BOOM: Jimmy Carter Says Trump's Election Was Illegitimate

This requires no explication:
JIMMY CARTER: If fully investigated, it would show that Trump didn't actually win the election in 2016. He lost the election and he was put in office because the Russians interfered on his behalf.
JON MEACHAM: So do you believe President Trump is an illegitimate president?"
CARTER: Based on what I just said, which I can't retract. [laughter]
Never before in modern times has a former president declared a current "president" illegitimately elected.
Because no other "president" in modern history has been illegitimately elected, except of course Bush 43 and Bush v Gore and halting the count of black votes in Broward County.
Never forget. And thanks Jimmy Carter.