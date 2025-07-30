MAGA 'Shark Tank' Star Slammed Over Appalling Remarks About Epstein's Victims

MAGA Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary failed miserably as a human being when he tried to speak for the victims of notorious sex-trafficking pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The roundtable discussion on CNN went off the rails after it was explained to O'Leary that Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's accomplice and side-piece, was convicted of "some very serious crimes," and the question "But why won't Trump rule out pardoning her?" was posed. That's when O'Leary reduced himself into a pile of rancid shit, which is odd since he has a daughter.

"Okay, if any of you cared about the victims, you wouldn't drag these women who are in childbearing years now, some of them having children, back into the limelight, back into the same story to expose them again to this hideous outcome," he said out loud. "Because these guys, you don't, so you want to do that, you're hurting them."

"They don't want you to help them anymore," he insisted.

"How do you know that?" Tiffany Cross asked. "What are you basing that on?"

"I know with certainty they'd rather live out their lives to keep being brought back, talking about Epstein," O'Leary said. "You really think they want that now?"

"You're speaking on behalf of women, saying that you've personally spoken to victims who said they do not want justice pursued," Cross said.

"I have spoken to no one," O'Leary said. "I'm just being pragmatic."

"Don't you think if it was you, you'd rather get on with your life?" he asked. "Aren't you done with this?"

"No, I would want justice pursued," Cross shot back.

Kevin o'leary on Epstein victims : Maybe they were raped maybe they werent...." Kevin O'leary is on the List Ya'll. — Democratic_Beast 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇪🇺🇧🇷🇺🇸 (@northsquatch.bsky.social) 2025-07-27T01:17:43.559Z

Anyone wondering who else might be in the Epstein Files? I think he protests too much. Every day he has something to say about keeping the files sealed. The victims deserve justice and just maybe they can find some kind of peace. — Cristi (@cristiwolfram.bsky.social) 2025-07-30T15:06:39.871Z

No American with a moral compass is done with this, you freak. O'Leary has previously said that the focus on Jeffrey Epstein is not what Americans care about. He says families are focused on the economy and jobs, and whether or not they feel things have improved under President Donald Trump's second term. The economy is on the brink, masked ICE agents are grabbing people off the streets in America, and there might be a pedophile sitting in the Oval Office. So, no, our lives have not improved.

Several of Epstein's victims have an attorney, so they do not want pedo-gate swept under the rug.