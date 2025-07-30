Ryan Walters Says Governor Stitt Set Him Up With Porn

“These board members decided to construct a lie to destroy my character again,” said the Oklahoma schools chief.
By Ed ScarceJuly 30, 2025

An interesting strategy choice, alleging a conspiracy of character assassination led by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. We'll see how far Walters gets with that, but for now that's what he went with in a long press conference yesterday.

Source: Oklahoma Voice

OKLAHOMA CITY – State Superintendent Ryan Walters on Tuesday suggested Oklahoma’s governor was behind allegations that pictures of nude women were seen on his office television.

He insisted that an investigation had cleared him of wrongdoing.

Without citing any evidence, Walters implied that fellow Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt had encouraged state Board of Education members to fabricate claims that they saw nude women on his television during the closed door meeting last week.

“The governor needs to answer the questions,” Walters said during a brief, hastily called press conference at the Capitol in which he only took a few questions. “Did he tell these board members to come in here and do this? Did you coordinate with them afterwards to set all this up after the fact when you couldn’t disrupt the meeting?”

He said he met Monday with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, and that they concluded none of his devices were connected to the television.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said that the probe into what happened during an State Department of Education executive session was in its early stages.

“No, we have not cleared him,” said Aaron Brilbeck, a spokesman for the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. “Yes, our investigation is ongoing. This is in its infancy. We don’t just do an investigation in an hour and a half.”

Stitt’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

So, he also lied about being cleared. Par for the course with Ryan Walters.

As one might imagine, the other board members were not thrilled with being called liars themselves.

And the inevitable comparisons with Trump are already being made.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon