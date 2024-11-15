Oklahoma School Supt. Orders Video Shown Of Him Praying For Trump

Walters celebrated his new Orwellian-named Department of Religious Freedom and Patriotism by railing against teachers' unions and indoctrinating students for Trump.

Absolutely vile.

Source: KFOR

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters emailed leaders in Oklahoma school districts on Thursday telling them they would be required to play their students and parents a video showing Walters blaming the “radical left” and “woke teachers unions” for “attacking” religious liberty, then inviting students to join him as he prays for President-elect Donald Trump.

News 4 obtained a copy of the email Walters sent superintendents in Oklahoma school districts just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

In the email, Walters told superintendents they were required to play a video for all students and parents, in which Walters makes politically-charged statements about teachers unions and liberals, followed by a prayer for President-elect Donald Trump and the country.