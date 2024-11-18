CNN Host Rips Ryan Walters' Quest To Turn Schools Into Bible Study Classes

Evangelical quack Ryan Walters got a taste of reality from CNN's Pamela Brown, who exposed his ludicrous plans to put a Trump Bible in every classroom while Oklahoma is ranked 48th out of 50 in education in the country.

Brown had to constantly correct his lies about the Founding Fathers and his attacks against the ACLU and Southern Poverty Law.

During the entire interview, Walters claimed those who brought the lawsuits against his extreme religious agenda to public schools demand radical gender pornography be taught in schools. Lying seems to be inbred in these MAGA cultists.

"We have to get back to teaching American exceptionalism, American values, where those things came from" Walters whined.

The Bible doesn't mention America once, but I digress. Walters, like every evangelical political operative tried to paint the Founders basing the Constitution on Christianity. He took a swipe at CNN to do so.

WALTERS: Look, in a world history class, you can absolutely talk about those, but let's be clear, in American history, the Bible played a unique role in shaping this history, and you said no religion. Thomas Jefferson said our rights came from God, and again, look, maybe we all need to go back and study some of this, especially on CNN to understand the -- BROWN: Hold on. Thomas Jefferson rejected part of Christian doctrine. Thomas Jefferson promoted freedom of religion. One of his top three accomplishments on his gravestone is promoting a law in Virginia for the freedom of religion. So if you want to, and then John Adams, would you say that John Adams is a key founder of the United States? Do you think he is? WALTERS: Okay. Absolutely. BROWN: John Adams signed a treaty in 1797 saying the government of the United States of America is not in any sense founded on the Christian religion.

After being beaten like a rented mule, Walters switched gears back to his state and Brown was happy to do so.

WALTERS: No, we've got to get you in an Oklahoma history class, because the next line is- Well, then let's talk about Oklahoma history, because Oklahoma is 48th in the country when it comes to education. It's ranked 48th in the country. Your critics say the money that you're spending on the Bible, I'm putting Bibles in every classroom, you've asked for $6 million, should be spent in other ways to better educate the students because they're very worried about where Oklahoma is ranked in the education system. What do you say to that?

Walters could not give any credible answer to the horrible educations the kids in his care are receiving from him so he went full MAGA. Which means to lie.

WALTERS: We are in a middle of a turnaround here because we are following President Trump's agenda. This is the agenda for the entire country. We have school choice. We have merit pay. We are rejecting this left-wing ideology in the classroom. We are promoting American exceptionalism. Look, we are pressing students forward to see academic outcomes improve. We've seen record improvement. Record numbers of schools are improving here in Oklahoma. That's what you're going to see for the whole country under President Trump. And again, you continue to see critics, yeah, they act like I'm controversial because I'm creating change in a status quo system that has failed kids and failed parents for decades. President Trump is absolutely -

Walters is being criticized for taking his personal extreme religious views and forcing them on the school children of Oklahoma.

And the next question is why is he buying Trump Bibles at $60 dollars a pop, when the Constitution and Bill of Rights are all over the internet for free.

BROWN: But they would say, well, then if you're turning it around, the millions of dollars should be spent on other ways to educate the children. But let me just ask you one last question. As I pointed out in this segment, the books you bought from what you raised in your Twitter handle, I just saw a link to that, was the Trump-endorsed Bible. That's $60 a pop. There are many Bibles available that are less than half of that. Why are you using the Trump-endorsed Bible? What do you say to critics who argue this is clear-cut political pandering right here? WALTERS: What I would say to critics is we're going to teach American history in Oklahoma. So that includes the Bible, the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and Bill of Rights. They are all included in this Bible that we've purchased. The Bible will be back in every Oklahoma classroom. President Trump is bringing- Why not a cheaper Bible, though? Why not a cheaper Bible where you could save a lot of money and taxpayer dollars? I just told you. All of those documents are in this Bible that we purchased for our kids so that they could understand the full context of the founding documents. So we have the Bible, the Constitution, Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights. These are all so important in our students' understanding what makes America the greatest country in the history of the world. And again, look, the media doesn't have to like it, but the reality is the American people have rejected this gaslighting and have put President Trump back in the White House with a clear agenda, and we are going to stand right behind the president every step of the way. And again, just to be clear, this isn't about the media not liking it.

Putting Bibles in every classroom and forcing kids to watch him pray for Trump is not educating schoolchildren.

It's attempting to indoctrinate them in a cult.