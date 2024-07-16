Oklahoma's Ryan Walters: Not Teaching The Bible In History Class Is 'Insane'

Oklahoma State superintendent Ryan Walters claimed there's nothing in the Constitution that forbids him to force Bible studies in his schools.

The Bible is a religious tome. It's not a textbook. the Constitution specifically prohibits establishment of religion by the state. So yes, there is, in fact, something in the Constitution about it.

It's not a history book because it can't be verified.

You hear this phrase thrown around a lot, separation of church and state. Well, that's not actually in the constitution or the Declaration of Independence. To your point, what actually is, is the establishment of religion, right? You can't establish religion from Congress, from the state government or from the US government. And so just to be clear, you see how they've weaponized a phrase that's not there to attack things that are just our history and historical context. Here's the reality. The Bible is the number one best-selling book of all time in America. It is the most read book of all time in America. It's the most cited book of all time in America. So when you look at those things, to remove the Bible from a history class, from a literature class, is insane. And so what we have seen in our schools is the radical left, the teacher's unions, have said, listen, you can teach our history, but you just, you gotta censor and block out any references to God, any references to scripture. And we looked at our standards.

With his logic. Oklahoma should teach Jackie Collins romance books in literature classes.

The U.S Supreme Court, a body of government MAGA suddenly loves, struck down Bible studies on June 17, 1963, ruling 8 to 1 "that legally or officially mandated Bible reading or prayer in public schools is unconstitutional."

Yes, it is unconstitutional to teach the Bible in public schools.