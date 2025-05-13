Trump Flunkie Kevin Hassett Blames Canada For Rift With US

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett blamed Canada for causing the rift between the neighboring countries.

Blaming anyone instead of Trump, who belittled our neighbor to the north.

Trump repeatedly attacked Canada by screaming how much he wanted them to become the 51st state of the union. Still, Trump's rhetoric had no impact on the relationship in Hassett's cult world view.

HOST: I'm hearing anecdotally about a lot of damage in demand from Canada for example just because in part of the the breakdown in sentiment and feeling between us and them. Are you hearing the same and what do you expect to happen from here? HASSETT: No, I think that again there were some difficult times I think that Justin Trudeau and the president didn't exactly get along and Canada kept making it worse and worse with their rhetoric. but but now I think that we've had you know the Prime Minister come in and meet with the president and begin a new closer relationship and so I'm sure everything will work out fine.

Telling Trump to fuck off was called for, unless you're in the Trump cult.

A newly elected Prime Minister is not going to undo the damage Trump has done to our northern neighbor. Canadians are not suddenly going to be taking vacations to the US anytime soon, nor will they forget the abominable treatment by Trump and his administration.