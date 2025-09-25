OK State Ed Superintendent (and Porn Lover) Ryan Walters Announces Resignation

Oklahoma School Superintendent Ryan Walters is finally leaving his position. He cemented Oklahoma's ranking as 50th in the nation for public education. While he led used his time in his position to focus on buying Trump bibles and porn watching during staff meetings, his students and teachers suffered.

Under his rule, test scores, graduation rates and school safety fell and the state faced low school funding and teacher shortages.

BUT RYAN GOT HIS PORN!

He announced his resignation on FOX (of course) and was giddy when sharing that he is now going to serve as the CEO of Teacher Freedom Alliance. This newly formed group's mission is an "alternative to teacher unions."

During his interview on FOX, he said that his goal is to “destroy the teachers unions.” He went on to say “We have seen the teachers unions use money and power to corrupt our schools, to undermine our schools. We are one of the biggest grassroots organizations in the country. We will build an army of teachers to defeat the teachers unions once and for all. So, this fight’s going national, and we will get our schools back on track.”

I am sure that Governor Stitt, most of the students and parents and almost all of the parents will be happy to see Walters go. His obsessive focus on Trump, the MAGA movement and his hatred of anything perceived as liberal was so severe, it became his whole identity.

Now that Walters has resigned, Gov. Kevin Stitt will be able to put someone in the role to finish the remaining year of the term.

Maybe they can work their way up the to at least 49th in the country! Dream big, Oklahoma.