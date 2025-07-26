OK School Perv Ryan Walters Had Nude Women On His TV During Meeting

Ryan Walters, the Christian Fanatic who is Oklahoma School Superintendent, is very focused on bringing bibles into every classroom. He also reportedly is a big supporter of naked women on tv....maybe porn? In meetings.

Yes, Ryan is a follower of Christ and a lover of porn. At work. On tv. In meetings. Where others can see it.

I had to read the news reports twice to make sure I got it right. Maybe it was not porn. But it was definitely naked women. ON TV. That he had been watching, maybe?

Here is the story: News9 is reporting that two State Board of Education members report that during the Thursday meeting that saw a video of NAKED WOMEN "displayed on a TV in Walters’ office during the meeting." The allegations came from two board members, Becky Carson and Ryan Deatherage, who say that they were the only ones with a clear view of his screen.

Walters' communication director denied the allegations, calling them a "joke of a story."

Walters himself accused the board members of being "blatantly dishonest" and saying that "cannot hide their political agenda."

House Speaker, Republican Kyle Hilbert said that "these are serious allegations made by two members of the State Board and an expeditious third-party review is warranted. I urge the State Superintendent to unlock and turn over all relevant devices and fully cooperate with an investigation. If no wrongdoing occurred, a prompt and transparent review should quickly clear his name."

Oh really.

Oklahoma House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson said: "While we wait for more information, we will follow the guidance of the Speaker and trust that any alleged moral or criminal wrongdoings will be thoroughly investigated."

Democratic Party Chair John Waldron went even farther, saying: "It’s not a surprising coincidence that news of Oklahoma’s schools falling to 50th in the nation arrived within hours of reports of the State Superintendent airing porn in his office. Ryan Walters’ leadership is a moral failure and an institutional failure, and our students are paying the price.”

Call it what it is: PORN! In a Christian school leaders office! A BIBLE LOVING CHRISTIAN! A MAN OF GOD! PORRRNNNNN!

Repent! REPENT!

In all honesty, I genuinely thought news of a secret Grindr account would come out before a porn story, but whatever it takes to get this guy away from kids is fine by me.