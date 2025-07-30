Illinois Gov. Pritzker Signs Common Sense Gun Law

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed the Safe Gun Storage Act, but not before he took some digs at the NRA (Nuts, Rednecks and Assholes) and their wholly owned subsidiaries, the Republicans:

Too many in our state still know the pain of gun violence. Too many of our children are traumatized. Too many families and communities have been torn apart. It keeps me up at night that so many of these tragedies have been preventable. How many people have died due to the cowardice of politicians who kowtow to the extreme special interests that don't give a damn about the safety of our children? The General Assembly and I have gone toe-to-toe with these guys session after session. They're well-funded. They're backed by the big-time gun industry players, and they have no shame or remorse about the deaths their callousness causes. Well, I'm proud to report that this team of assembled Avengers behind me worked very hard to get yet another victory against the other side.

The most amazing part of this all is that despite the predictions of the gun nuts, Illinois still stands. However, they probably cringed a little at the "assembled Avengers" line.

H/T Heartland Signal

