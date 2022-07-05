GOP Candidate Says Time To ‘Move On’ And ‘Celebrate’ After Mass Shooting

"The shooter is still at large. So let's pray for justice to prevail, and then let's move on and let's celebrate the independence of this nation," said Illinois Gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey.
By Ed ScarceJuly 5, 2022

Trump-backed Illinois Gubernatorial candidate Dan Bailey made the comments less than two hours after a mass shooting in Highland Park left 6 dead and at least 30 wounded.

Source: Business Insider

A Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate in Illinois has apologized for telling people to "move on" just hours after Monday's mass shooting in Chicago's Highland Park suburb.

In a Facebook live stream at 11.45 a.m., less than two hours after the incident, Illinois State Senator Darren Bailey was seen with a group of people in Skokie village, located just outside of Chicago. During the stream, he said that Skokie's 4th of July parade was canceled because of the shooting, which has left six dead and dozen injured.

"Friends, let's pray for the law enforcement and even the organizers of this parade," Bailey was heard saying. "The shooter is still at large. So let's pray for justice to prevail, and then let's move on and let's celebrate the independence of this nation."

Police subsequently arrested the 22-year-old shooting suspect on Monday evening.

Realizing that his remarks might have come off as a tad insensitive (the victims' bodies were still warm when he made them), Bailey later released a statement, apologizing for his comments.

"My intent was to pray for the victims and those affected by today's tragedy and for the shooter to be caught and prosecuted without further loss," Bailey said in a statement. "I apologize if in any way we diminished the pain being felt across our state today."

