GOP Candidate Says Time To ‘Move On’ And ‘Celebrate’ After Mass Shooting

Trump-backed Illinois Gubernatorial candidate Dan Bailey made the comments less than two hours after a mass shooting in Highland Park left 6 dead and at least 30 wounded.

Source: Business Insider

A Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate in Illinois has apologized for telling people to "move on" just hours after Monday's mass shooting in Chicago's Highland Park suburb.

In a Facebook live stream at 11.45 a.m., less than two hours after the incident, Illinois State Senator Darren Bailey was seen with a group of people in Skokie village, located just outside of Chicago. During the stream, he said that Skokie's 4th of July parade was canceled because of the shooting, which has left six dead and dozen injured.

"Friends, let's pray for the law enforcement and even the organizers of this parade," Bailey was heard saying. "The shooter is still at large. So let's pray for justice to prevail, and then let's move on and let's celebrate the independence of this nation."

Police subsequently arrested the 22-year-old shooting suspect on Monday evening.