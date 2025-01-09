'Abuse Of Power': Biden Takes Jabs At Donald During Eulogy For Carter

It's unclear why Donald even attended the funeral of the late great Jimmy Carter. The two were polar opposites in every manner. Donald had disrespected Carter in the past and recently, but there he was with his wife, Melania, who looked like she would have preferred to be elsewhere.

President Joe Biden offered a perfect eulogy, and although he never mentioned Donald's name, everyone knew it was about him.

"You know, we have an obligation to give hate no safe harbor and to stand up to what my dad used to say is the greatest sin of all, the abuse of power," Biden said. "That's not about being perfect because none of us are perfect."

"We're all fallible, but it's about asking ourselves, are we striving to do things, the right things?" he asked. What values? What are the values that animate our spirit?"

"Do we operate from fear or hope, ego or generosity?" he added. "Do we show grace? Do we keep the faith when it's most tested?"

The abuse of power comment, and the one about values, was directed at the incoming President, who knows nothing about values or grace.