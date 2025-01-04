VonShitzinpants Loses It Over Flags Being Half-Staff During Inauguration

MAGA Rep. Mike Johnson appeared to be struggling to hold on to the speaker's gavel, so incoming Vice President Donald unleashed a couple of posts on Truth Social to lash out at Liz Cheney, then to claim that Democrats are "giddy" that flags are set to be at half-staff in honor of the late former President Carter. The time of the country mourning Carter's death coincides with Donald's inauguration. It seems appropriate since we will be grieving Carter's death and Donald shitting all over democracy at the same time.

"The Democrats are all “giddy” about our magnificent American Flag potentially being at “half mast” during my Inauguration," the vice-president-elect wrote. "They think it’s so great, and are so happy about it because, in actuality, they don’t love our Country, they only think about themselves."

"Look at what they’ve done to our once GREAT America over the past four years - It’s a total mess!" he added. "In any event, because of the death of President Jimmy Carter, the Flag may, for the first time ever during an Inauguration of a future President, be at half mast. Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it. Let’s see how it plays out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during Friday's briefing that the White House would not consider reversing or reevaluating the half-mast plans. So, that's how it will "play out," and it's not all about him. When Donald wrote that Democrats "only think about themselves," it was just more projection from the raging narcissist.

Mike Johnson kept the speaker's gavel, and his party didn't McCarthy him, but it was sketchy for a while. As for Donald, we're so sorry Carter's death is inconveniencing you. :(