American flags will fly at half-staff at all U.S. federal buildings in honor of Jimmy Carter during Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration in January. Oh darn, what a fly in the ointment of El Cheato's glorious reinstatement! Via People:

The 39th U.S. president and Nobel Peace Prize winner died on Sunday, Dec. 29, at the age of 100 at home in Plains, Ga.

According to the flag code, the U.S. flag should be flown at half-mast for the next 30 days at "all federal buildings, grounds, and naval vessels" across the country and its territories in Carter's memory. The tradition is done after the death of the president or a former president, per the United States Department of Veteran Affairs.

In relation to Carter’s death, the flags are expected to be at half-staff until Jan. 28, 2025.

Notably, Trump is set to take office on Jan. 20, which is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Therefore, a flag should fly at half-staff during his inauguration and for the subsequent week.