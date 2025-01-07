Watch NE Senator's Husband Snub VP Harris During Swearing In

The VP, who is a class act, kept her cool.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 7, 2025

After Vice President Kamala Harris swore in MAGAt Sen. Debra Fischer yesterday, she shook hands with her and then offered her hand to Fischer's husband Bruce -- who put his hand in his pocket and refused to look at her.

Why do you suppose that is?

It's not his wife's first Senate term, so odds are, he's been exposed to Black people before. So he's probably not shocked.

Maybe he's even more of a MAGAt than his wife, who opposes all abortions, rejects climate change, and supports repealing the Affordable Care Act. But at least she condemned the Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol and voted to certify President Joe Biden's election in 2021.

He's a farmer. Maybe he had bird flu ick on his hand and didn't want to pass it along! Who knows?

