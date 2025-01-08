GOP Senator's Husband EXPOSED For Refusing Vice President's Handshake

By Cliff SchecterJanuary 8, 2025

MAGA racists are nothing if not consistent. Senator Deb Fischer's been a banal right-wing Republican since arriving in the U.S. Senate. If it makes sense, helps regular ppl & scientists are for it, *she's against it.*

But Fischer was low profile until her cretinous caricature of a husband marched into the Capitol with his enormous pupils and Mitch McConnell energy for her swearing-in ceremony January 3rd. Vice-President Kamala Harris, as is custom, was swearing in newly elected, or re-elected, Senators. That's when this reanimated carcass, refused to even look at or shake hands with the sitting VP. It was awkward, racist & classless. A reminder that even in victory, an addled MAGA husk only grows angrier & more resentful.

It's also a reminder. MAGA Republicans are fascists, bc they've always been. They're simply a continuation of the crud-based organisms who were their forebears. An autocratic ruling class, whether they were busy owning slaves, busting unions or telling their wives when to speak. You see, the schmuck doesn't look Kamala Harris in the eye or shake her hand b/c he's better than her, as he and his ilk are better than all of us. Including the poor, white MAGA suckers who lined up to support them. Fischer was meant to rule, and not via silly things like ballots. So this mediocre pale-arse who stole his fortune (Watch the video, I explain) doesn't need to answer to the likes of us.

