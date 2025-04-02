Hannity Pep Talk Reveals Conservatives Going Wobbly On Trump

Media Matters caught Hannity on his radio show telling listeners not to expect their lives to get better in the near future:

HANNITY: I need to manage people's expectations. There's so many big balls in the air, because it's so transformational and consequential. I just urge conservatives to stand back, give people a little bit of breathing room, and give them time to get their bearings and to get dialed in and get the right people in place. Because a lot of these departments have to clean out a lot of the deep state that is within them that are sabotaging them.

Hannity did not give this little pep talk in response to a conservative questioning Trump’s sabotage of the government and the economy. He was speaking to a caller expressing enthusiastic MAGA support and antagonism toward the “dirty dogs” who caused the recent swatting of a conservative. In other words, apropos of nothing.

Hannity would not be saying this if he wasn't worried about Trump losing support for his cost-raising, stock-market crashing, government-services destroying, Putin-appeasing, national-security compromising, kidnapping of legal residents and billionaire-run administration.

Thanks, Sean! It’s the best news I’ve heard this week.