Project 2025: The Sequel Is Here

According to NOTUS, the Heritage Foundation has named its 2026 sequel to Project 2025 “Heritage 2.0.” I’m guessing that’s because Project 2025 was so unpopular. But despite the name change, the Christian-nationalist fascism is the same. “Over the next two years, we will engage in Washington to dismantle the deep state and in the states to restore the family, rebuild American institutions, and restore opportunity for all,” its plan states.

You can read that as, "Give more power and money to Trump, corporations and oligarchs and less for you."

NOTUS says the 2.0 version of Project 2025 is shorter than the original. One of its nine policy agendas is fighting the “New Cold War” against China” and developing “a China-resistant economy.” I didn’t find any mentions of Russia in the 2.0 version but I’ll bet that that its anti-China policy goes hand-in-hand with Donald Trump’s love of Vladimir Putin. In fact, Trump’s new “National Security Strategy” already points in that direction.

By coincidence, I’m sure, Project 2026 was actually released in March but is just now launching an ad campaign.

Project 2026 also aims to “expand the Trump administration’s work to reduce the size of the federal government, as well as easing environmental and energy regulations to create ‘more affordable electricity and transportation and attract manufacturing back to America,’” NOTUS reports.

Again, that means, "more power for Trump, corporations and oligarchs, less for you."

One section of the plan reads, “Every child conceived deserves to be born to a married mother and father who will love, guide, and protect them throughout their lives” and to “reduce both the demand and supply for abortion at all stages of human development with courage and compassion.”

I noticed that nothing was said about protecting pregnant women with life-threatening pregnancies or miscarriages. Nor about women in abusive relationships.

The Heritage sequel plans to give more power to Donald Trump to enact its policies, claiming that it is the “deep state of unelected bureaucrats and special interest groups” who have “erode[d] the American public’s trust in their own government.”

Apparently, the shocking corruption and grifting of Donald Trump, his family and their billionaire cronies is not a problem.