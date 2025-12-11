Project 2025: The Sequel Is Here

For those who think Trump hasn’t gone far enough.
Project 2025: The Sequel Is Here
Credit: @bluegal (Composite)
By NewsHound EllenDecember 11, 2025

According to NOTUS, the Heritage Foundation has named its 2026 sequel to Project 2025 “Heritage 2.0.” I’m guessing that’s because Project 2025 was so unpopular. But despite the name change, the Christian-nationalist fascism is the same. “Over the next two years, we will engage in Washington to dismantle the deep state and in the states to restore the family, rebuild American institutions, and restore opportunity for all,” its plan states.

You can read that as, "Give more power and money to Trump, corporations and oligarchs and less for you."

NOTUS says the 2.0 version of Project 2025 is shorter than the original. One of its nine policy agendas is fighting the “New Cold War” against China” and developing “a China-resistant economy.” I didn’t find any mentions of Russia in the 2.0 version but I’ll bet that that its anti-China policy goes hand-in-hand with Donald Trump’s love of Vladimir Putin. In fact, Trump’s new “National Security Strategy” already points in that direction.

By coincidence, I’m sure, Project 2026 was actually released in March but is just now launching an ad campaign.

Project 2026 also aims to “expand the Trump administration’s work to reduce the size of the federal government, as well as easing environmental and energy regulations to create ‘more affordable electricity and transportation and attract manufacturing back to America,’” NOTUS reports.

Again, that means, "more power for Trump, corporations and oligarchs, less for you."

One section of the plan reads, “Every child conceived deserves to be born to a married mother and father who will love, guide, and protect them throughout their lives” and to “reduce both the demand and supply for abortion at all stages of human development with courage and compassion.”

I noticed that nothing was said about protecting pregnant women with life-threatening pregnancies or miscarriages. Nor about women in abusive relationships.

The Heritage sequel plans to give more power to Donald Trump to enact its policies, claiming that it is the “deep state of unelected bureaucrats and special interest groups” who have “erode[d] the American public’s trust in their own government.”

Apparently, the shocking corruption and grifting of Donald Trump, his family and their billionaire cronies is not a problem.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon