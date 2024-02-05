Trump's Plan To Stop 'That Climate Nonsense' Is Via Heritage Foundation

I'm sure all the victims of the recent extreme weather really appreciate their hard work!
By Susie MadrakFebruary 5, 2024

The Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 has proposed an executive order for Trump to diminish its role across more than a dozen federal agencies on climate change. Via Rolling Stone:

Trump has already said that boosting fossil fuels would be one of his top priorities. A proposed executive order in Project 2025 offers him a path for that goal, laying out a total restructuring of the U.S. Global Change Research Program to diminish its role across more than a dozen federal agencies.

Project 2025 also calls for replacing the White House climate adviser with an "energy/environment" adviser who would pivot to serving the needs of the fossil fuel industry.

“The Biden Administration’s climate fanaticism will need a whole-of-government unwinding,” the plan states. “As with other federal departments and agencies, the Biden Administration’s leveraging of the federal government’s resources to further the woke agenda should be reversed and scrubbed from all policy manuals, guidance documents, and agendas.”

[...] But Tom Pyle, a Project 2025 contributor and president of the American Energy Alliance, said Heritage is now recruiting Trump loyalists ready to implement the agenda on Day One. Installing personnel who can carry out such executive orders will be the key step in determining if they are followed, he said.

