Heritage Foundation Admits Project 2025 And Trump's Platform Already 'Overlap'

Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts gave the felonious GOP presidential candidate a pass for distancing himself from Project 2025. There's a good reason for that; Roberts explains that Trump's campaign platform and Project 2025 "overlap" and have so much in common, according to Media Matters. Keep opening your mouth, chud.

Host Vince Coglianese noted that the President "has seized on Project 2025," but he insisted that it's been "distorted it beyond recognition," which is untrue. He then asked about Trump claiming to know nothing about Project 2025 or who is behind it.

"Well, I think it's the sign of a great leader who understands he's in a terrific political news cycle," Roberts said. "He's run a really good campaign from start up to this point. And the less miss — mischaracterization of Project 2025 had become a liability. I think we've seen that really turn around in the last few days since that statement. So, no hard feelings from any of us at Project 2025 about the statement because we understand Trump is the standard bearer and he's making a political tactical decision there."

It gets more interesting.

"And this week, you saw that the Republican agenda was put out, which will be introduced, of course, officially next week at the Republican National Convention," the host told Roberts. We see some reporting that President Trump himself had a hand in writing it, and edited it, and it's all — it's in all capital letters, which indicates it probably was actually Trump's writing. And it's out now."

"To what extent would you say that it synthesizes in any way with Project 25?" he asked. "Are there elements that you feel like, man, I wish they had included this, I noticed that there wasn't, you know, some sort of passionate defense of life built into it, which I would have liked to see. How do you view the policies that they put out versus what Project 2025 is proposing?"

He said the quiet part aloud. The Republican platform is the same as Project 2025, so no biggie!

"Well, the overlap is tremendous," Roberts said. "In fact, if you compare three documents, Project 2025, the Republican platform, which President Trump had a really strong hand in, which is good in terms of his political senses and positions, as well as the policy agenda that's on his campaign website, Agenda 47. The overlap, as you might imagine, is significant. There are some quibbles and differences of opinion here and there, which not only is okay, but it's actually good. I mean, we're gonna be able to sort those out once the presidential administration declares what their priorities are."

"But the key thing is this — that President Trump is elected regardless of what percentage of Project 2025 he adopts, uses, decides not to use, the people he hires, what's going to happen is that the border will be closed, the economy will be revitalized, the Green New Deal will come to an end, we will have tremendous energy, not just consumption, but production," he added. "And I think what you're going to see is the beginning of a golden era of conservative reform, not just because of President Trump, although he deserves most of the credit, but because the rest of the conservative movement has realized this is the moment if we have the leader and the plan that we're able to begin to undo all of the wreckage of the radical left of the last several decades."

So, Republicans, including their leader, have adopted parts of Project 2025 -- inadvertently or intentionally. We see you. We also see the lies. If Trump had Biden's economy, he would be posting "JOBS! JOBS! JOBS!" ad nauseam. The people behind Project 2025, Trump's former insiders and top advisors have a dystopian view of this country. And we're witnessing historic job numbers under Biden, so his claim that we need a revitalized economy is a crock. Trump's allies at the Heritage Foundation have much in common with the former President. The organization is already throwing out a conspiracy theory if Trump loses in 2024. Birds of a feather.