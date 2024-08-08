GOTCHA: Trump Took Private Flight With Project 2025 Author

At the Heritage meeting, Trump said in his speech, "They’re going to lay the groundwork and detail plans for exactly what our movement will do."
By Susie MadrakAugust 8, 2024

The Washington Post:

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has repeatedly denied knowing about the Project 2025 policy blueprint or the people behind it. “Have no idea who is in charge of it,” he wrote in a social media post in July.

But in April 2022, Trump shared a 45-minute private flight with Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts, according to people familiar with the trip, plane-tracking data and a photograph from on board the plane, which has not been previously reported. They flew together to a Heritage conference where Trump delivered a keynote address that gestured to Heritage’s forthcoming policy proposals.

“They’re going to lay the groundwork and detail plans for exactly what our movement will do,” Trump said in the speech.

[...] Trump and Roberts flew together in April 2022 from the former president’s home in Palm Beach, Fla., to the foundation’s annual conference on Amelia Island. Heritage chartered the plane because Trump’s jet was being refurbished at the time, according to two people familiar with the trip who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private interactions.

A Trump campaign official said Trump and Roberts didn’t discuss Project 2025 on the plane ride. And we know they wouldn't lie!

