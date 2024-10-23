OF COURSE: Trump's Project 2025 Allies Plan To Steal Election

ABC News reported the GOP candidate again cast doubt on the election results this week by suggesting he can't lose if it's a fair election. But in 2024, Donald Trump is getting help to steal the election. Trump's Project 2025 allies are planning to help him "Stop the Steal" in 2024.

New research from Media Matters shows Project 2025 partners are laying the groundwork to steal the election. According to Media Matters:

The Heritage Foundation itself is at the center of many of these efforts; The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer identified the conservative think tank as one of the election denial movement’s “leaders” following the 2020 election. Heritage has extensive connections to election denial groups through both direct collaboration on voter suppression policies and the Project 2025 advisory board, which includes more than 110 conservative groups.

Plans to Steal the 2024 Election Are Nightmare Fuel

Media Matters created a 23 page report containing the extensive research on the Heritage Foundation and Trump's Project 2025 partners plans to steal the upcoming election. Like the horrible policies in Project 2025, the Republicans are proud of their efforts and it's all in plain sight! Here's a quick preview:

"The Heritage Foundation leads Project 2025 and is a central hub in the election denial and voter suppression movement. As Heritage co-founder Paul Weyrich once plainly stated, 'I don’t want everybody to vote. As a matter of fact, our leverage in the elections quite candidly goes up as the voting populace goes down.'"

Dowload the PDF of the Media Matters Report Here.