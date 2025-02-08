C&L's Late Nite Music Club: Tommy Castro

I met Tommy Castro in 1989 when I first came to California from New York. I didn't know any musicians in San Jose, but I was introduced to Tommy through friends.

He took me under his wing and brought me to all the jam sessions around town, including JJ's Blues club on Steven's Creek Blvd. They were popular in the Bay Area then.

He was an incredible inspiration to me. Through the years, his career has skyrocketed.

"In 1995, soon after releasing his first album on Blind Pig Records, The Tommy Castro Band was selected as the house band for three seasons on NBC Television’s Comedy Showcase (airing right after Saturday Night Live)."

He was signed to Blind Pig Records label and released Exception to the Rule in late 1996. It won the 1997 Bay Area Music Award for Outstanding Blues Album, and Castro also took the award for Outstanding Blues Musician that same year.

In 2022, Tommy won three top categories, including entertainer of the year, at the Blues Music Awards in Memphis, Tennessee.

He's on the road so check out his tour schedule,

Our paths haven't crossed since I moved to Los Angeles, but hopefully, that'll change soon.

Thank you, Tommy, you are one of the good ones.