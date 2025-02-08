Felonious Chunk Tried To Fire Federal Election Commissioner

The Orange Felon Brain keeps trying to do every day with his sidekick, Pinky Elmo, and take over the world. In their latest attempt, The Orange Felon Brain tried to fire Democratic federal election commission member Ellen Weintraub:

Ellen Weintraub announced Thursday evening that she had received a letter from Trump, dated Jan. 31, "purporting to remove" her from her position.

"There's a legal way to replace FEC commissioners-this isn't it," she wrote on social media. "I've been so fortunate to serve the American people and stir up some good trouble along the way. That's not changing anytime soon."

[...]

Trevor Potter, the Republican former chair of the FEC and president of Campaign Legal Center, said in a statement that Trump is allowed to appoint someone to Weintraub's seat. However, he said, the way in which he is attempting to oust Weintraub violates the law.

"Trump is free to nominate multiple new commissioners and to allow Congress to perform its constitutional role of advice and consent," he said. "It's contrary to law that he has instead opted to claim to 'fire' a single Democratic commissioner who has been an outspoken critic of the president's lawbreaking and of the FEC's failure to hold him accountable."