GOP Rep Tries To Silence FEC Chair, So She Tweets His Letter

Memo to my Republican Congressman, Rodney Davis:

Don't mess with Ellen Weintraub.

Before Republicans lost 40 seats in the House in 2018, Rodney was headed for House leadership. He was a Republican Whip in the repeal Obamacare vote in 2017. He won re-election in 2018 by the slimmest of margins and we doubt he will be so lucky in 2020.

Rodney has decided to spend (what we hope will be) his last year in Congress defending Donald Trump from a lady who quotes Federal Election law on television. She does this because it's her job. So this lady, Ellen Weintraub, tweets his letter. Ha.

I will not be silenced.



The independence of the United States Federal Election Commission will not be compromised.



/1 pic.twitter.com/T5XfjvQWNw — Ellen L Weintraub (@EllenLWeintraub) October 10, 2019

Really, Rodney. Your problem is that you're defending a so-called president who is breaking the law on a regular basis.

And then Weintraub goes on CNN.

Weintraub told John Berman more than once in this interview that she would NOT COMMENT on any current campaign finance case, but that she was HAPPY to repeat and explain what the law is when it comes to campaign finance.

The difference between what the law is and what Donald Trump has done is left to the Congress, the courts, and the prosecutors.

Berman ended the interview by asking about Rodney's letter.

JOHN BERMAN: I will note that Republican Congressman Rodney Davis of Illinois has not been happy with the statements you've been making on Twitter or in interviews including with CNN. He has asked the Federal Election Commission to investigate you and what you said among other things. He says this investigation is not about silencing anyone, it's about protecting the dignity and respect the commission has worked towards since its inception. What's your response to Congressman Davis? ELLEN WEINTRAUB: Well, I think it's exactly about trying to silence me. And this trick has been tried before. A couple of years ago, a front group that was funded by the Koch brothers filed pretty much the same complaint with our Office of Inspector General. And the office completely cleared me saying there is nothing wrong with a public official speaking to the public as an election commissioner, everything that concerns the integrity of our elections is something that I am concerned about and that I speak to the public about. It's part of my job.

Weintraub is pulling a Barack Obama move here. Trump has effectively disbanded the Federal Election Commission by refusing to fill vacancies on the Commission. They have no quorum to do their jobs.

When Mitch McConnell effectively stopped Obama from having any legislative accomplishments, Obama used the power of media to make a difference in the national conversation and wound up one of the most popular presidents in US history.

Since she can't do her job in the FEC thanks to Trump, Weintraub is going on television and explaining what the law is re campaign finance. That means that Ellen Weintraub exposes Donald Trump as a lawbreaker. Sorry Rodney.