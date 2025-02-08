Judge Halts Trump Scheme To Place 2,000 USAID Staff On Leave

A judge has temporarily blocked Yambo from placing 2,200 workers at the USAID on paid leave, hours before it was due to happen. Via BBC.com:

Judge Carl Nichols said he would issue a "very limited" temporary restraining order, in response to a lawsuit filed by two unions trying to stop Trump's plan to dismantle the aid agency.

Nearly all of USAID's 10,000 staff – except 611 employees – were due to be put on administrative leave from midnight on Friday under Trump's plan.

But the lawsuit, representing 2,200 of the employees, argued Trump was violating the US Constitution.

The judge sided with the unions, although it is unclear what will happen to the remaining staff's jobs. The organisations who sued told the BBC they were waiting for the text of the court order to find out how all employees would be affected.