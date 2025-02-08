Rep. Moore Took Direct Action Over President Musk's Actions

Earlier this week, Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI) and Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) pushed their way into Speaker Jebus Johnson's office in the hopes to confront Johnson and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent over what President Elmo and his posse of Fortnite rejects was doing with the personal information of everybody in the country. She took a minute to discuss why on CNN:

But the reality is, is that my phones are blowing up here in Washington, D.C. and in my district office, and all I've been able to say to people is that I don't know when they ask, not, you know, something that you didn't necessarily mention. Why do these people have access to my Social Security number, to my bank account, in addition to all of the things that you brought forth before? Because I'm on the Ways and Means Committee, and under Section 6103 of the Internal Revenue Code, it is criminal to access someone's Social Security information without authorization. And what we saw was Elon Musk marching in with his group of young people, pushing away the federal employees demanding that they leave, putting them on leave, and having these young people stick their thumb drives in the computer, people with skills as engineers to be able to create back doors to the $6 trillion budget. And of course, as you pointed out, that's the CIA, that's the FBI, that's Social Security, that's Head Start, that's Medicaid. And what authority did they have to do it? And so I marched into the Speaker's office because I had learned that the Secretary was going to meet with our Speaker of the House. And even though I didn't vote for him 16 times, he is the Speaker of the House. And he was visiting our House, and I wanted to do more than just to meet and greet. I wanted to ask him, who were these people? What were their security clearances? What information did they take? How was it going to be used so that I could give some answers to my constituents?

Unfortunately, Bessent was able to escape through a rathole and Johnson played dumb very convincingly.

The local corporate media tried to paint Moore as some kind of out-of-control madwoman, but she ended up sounding like a woman who shared her constituents' outrage that their private information was being illegally accessed by hackers:

A staffer for Johnson told the Journal Sentinel that the two Democrats “busted into the speaker’s office uninvited” and were denied access to the meeting, though Johnson briefly spoke with Moore and Chu afterward. Moore in a brief interview said she had questions about why the information was accessed and what was being done with it. And she took direct aim at Musk. “Here’s a billionaire, naturalized citizen that can just walk in the door and tell federal employees to get out of the way and let my people go in and take the information,” Moore said. “All of us thought that we had more security than that.” “You want to sell pretzels at the airport, you have to go through a background check,” Moore said. “You can’t just walk through the gates and do that. Who are these people?”

I have known Moore for years, both as my congresswoman for a while and as a friend of labor, so I'm not at all surprised that she is taking it straight to them. And she can do it as well as anyone.