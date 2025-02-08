Musk DOGE Teen Was Previously Fired For Leaking Private Info

Bloomberg has the scoop on 19-year-old Edward Coristine, fired from an internship after boasting how he had accessed “every single machine” and was suspected of leaking propriety information to a competitor.

Unelected President Elon Musk thinks Coristine is just the guy to access our federal government’s most sensitive information. “Trump's administration has not provided detailed information” the vetting process, Bloomberg reported. Or lack thereof. Regardless, the Puppet Trump administration is just fine with the whole thing.

More from Bloomberg:

The White House wouldn't comment directly on Coristine's employment, but an official who discussed the situation on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters said all DOGE staffers under Musk were working as employees of relevant agencies with security clearances. Their employment is in compliance with federal law and they are not outside advisers, the official said. The official acknowledged that DOGE’s operations were being viewed by some government employees as disruptive, but said the efforts were necessary to carry out Trump’s vision. … People familiar with Coristine’s DOGE work said he would need a security clearance at least at the secret level to access the secure spaces that hold some of the information he and his coworkers are seeking. It’s unclear what clearance he has, if any, though Trump on his first day in office issued an executive order to grant top secret and sensitive compartmented information security clearances for six months to at least some individuals so they could “immediately access the facilities and technology” to perform their work.

It was shockingly clear how much of his job Puppet Trump has turned over to the unelected Musk during a Q&A with reporters earlier this week. Asked by Fox News’ Peter Doocy if he had ever met any of the teenagers Musk set loose into our most important systems, Trump said he hadn’t. But he insisted they are "very smart." Then he said, “We should use some of them” as air traffic controllers.