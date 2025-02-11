'Big Balls': DOGE Teen Is Now A Senior Advisor At State Department

Leon Musk's teenage DOGE boy, Edward Coristine, who refers to himself online as "Big Balls," has taken on new roles as a senior adviser at the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security, the latter of which is headed by Deportation Barbie. I'm unsure of how a teenager becomes a senior advisor, but this is what happens when you have an unelected narcissistic dipshit billionaire acting as President.

On topic: We're being "governed" by middle school boys:

As Ellen reported this month, Edward Coristine (the balls kid) was fired from an internship after boasting how he had accessed “every single machine” and was suspected of leaking propriety information to a competitor. Marvelous.

Edward Coristine, who briefly worked for Musk’s brain chip start-up Neuralink, was recently posted to the State Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Technology, a critical hub for data both sensitive and nonsensitive, officials said. Coristine, who also holds positions at the U.S. DOGE Service and the Office of Personnel Management, has attracted significant attention across Washington for his edgy online persona and the relative lack of experience he brings to his new federal roles. But his new position — and similar roles at DHS and other agencies — could give him visibility into far more than just tech. Some U.S. officials expressed alarm about Coristine’s new perch at the bureau, which serves as the IT department for Washington’s diplomatic apparatus. All of the department’s IT and data management functions were centralized at the bureau during an overhaul before President Donald Trump returned to office, making it a treasure trove of information. “This is dangerous,” said one of the U.S. officials, noting Coristine’s age and a report by Bloomberg News that he was fired for leaking a data security firm’s information to a competitor. ....

Coristine is also a senior adviser at both the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA, which is part of DHS, according to screenshots of an online DHS directory obtained by The Washington Post. He has email addresses associated with both entities, the screenshots show. A DHS official said DOGE’s apparent inroads into the agency “may have significant national security implications,” given DHS’s mandate over border security, disaster response and counterterrorism, among other areas. “They’re basically touching and breaking things without knowing what they are,” the official added, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive topic. While Coristine’s role at the State Department remains unclear, officials noted that his position at the technology bureau could give him a foothold for obtaining unauthorized access to classified material and to compromising information on other countries and foreign activities.

This is your daily reminder that we could have had Kamala Harris at the helm, who, by the way, wouldn't be installing teenagers in roles that could be detrimental to our security. It's only the third week into Donald/Leon's presidency.