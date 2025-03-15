Co-President Musk Retweets ‘Hitler Didn’t Murder Millions’

The unelected Nazi-lover in charge of destroying our government blamed public workers for the Holocaust.

From Fortune:

Musk, who has over 219 million followers on X, formerly known as Twitter, retweeted a post saying Soviet revolutionary Joseph Stalin, former Chinese Communist Party chairman Mao Zedong and Hitler—whose regime under his direction orchestrated the Holocaust—did not murder millions of people, “Their public sector workers did.” The post had 1 million views and 14,000 likes as of Thursday evening.

Musk has quite a record of Nazi love. Besides his Nazi salute at a Trump inauguration rally, which he pretended wasn’t a Nazi salute, he complained there’s “too much focus on past guilt” in Germany, while addressing a far-right party there, and he cracked Nazi jokes about his Nazi salute, to the delight of Joe Rogan.

Yet Puppet President Trump pretends to care so much about antisemitism, he’s threatening a takeover of Columbia University – just days after shelling out about $80,000 during an infomercial for his Nazi-loving Sugar Daddy at the White House.