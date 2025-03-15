Co-President Musk Retweets ‘Hitler Didn’t Murder Millions’

This is the guy Sen. Schumer is capitulating to.
Co-President Musk Retweets ‘Hitler Didn’t Murder Millions’
Credit: Crooks and Liars screenshot
By NewsHound EllenMarch 15, 2025

The unelected Nazi-lover in charge of destroying our government blamed public workers for the Holocaust.

From Fortune:

Musk, who has over 219 million followers on X, formerly known as Twitter, retweeted a post saying Soviet revolutionary Joseph Stalin, former Chinese Communist Party chairman Mao Zedong and Hitler—whose regime under his direction orchestrated the Holocaust—did not murder millions of people, “Their public sector workers did.”

The post had 1 million views and 14,000 likes as of Thursday evening.

Musk has quite a record of Nazi love. Besides his Nazi salute at a Trump inauguration rally, which he pretended wasn’t a Nazi salute, he complained there’s “too much focus on past guilt” in Germany, while addressing a far-right party there, and he cracked Nazi jokes about his Nazi salute, to the delight of Joe Rogan.

Yet Puppet President Trump pretends to care so much about antisemitism, he’s threatening a takeover of Columbia University – just days after shelling out about $80,000 during an infomercial for his Nazi-loving Sugar Daddy at the White House.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon