Elon Musk: You Did Not-See That Thing Everyone Saw Me Do

Elon Musk stans are tripping over themselves, trying to defend their hero's Nazi salute at Donald's post-inauguration celebration at the Capital One Arena. The dipshit billionaire called the media "pure propaganda" in response to a post from the Libs of TikTok lady Chaya Raichik, who tried to shield him from the accusations by posting pics of Democrats with their arms in the air.

We shouldn't have to explain this, but here goes: It's OK to have your arms above your waist while talking and gesturing. But deliberate Nazi salutes are not what decent people do.

This stupid cow is talking about propaganda to a propagandist even though he's been deemed as the individual who propagates the most fake news on his shithole site by his own AI chatbox, Grok.

The legacy media is pure propaganda.



You are the media now. https://t.co/lgkIbzcAZP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2025

There's a big difference there, buddy.

These arm gestures are not the same so stop playing in our face.



-Kamala raises her arm while talking

-He hits his chest and salutes 2x https://t.co/CfLgi5zP2Z pic.twitter.com/hft90s4WPk — Aksi Arslan 💻 (@aksiarslan007) January 21, 2025

You're sharing still images to defend your own video. That is literally propoganda. https://t.co/RmeDlw9ggB — Matthew Neville (@matthewneville) January 21, 2025

Your Hitler greeting was in motion and very clear. Posting pictures out of context of others is a cop out. Then again you really are a filthy piece of shit. https://t.co/FLae5NJEyy — Briefje aan… (@yingfuli) January 21, 2025

I have a little task for the defenders of Apartheid Clyde's Nazi salute: Do that shit at work. Walk in to work today, and salute your boss. Then, at lunch, salute your server at the restaurant. Go to the bank, and do your Nazi shit there, too. When you see your neighbor, please give them the salute, too. Because, according to the Libs of TikTok lady, Leon was simply "motioning "my heart goes out to you" to the audience." Bless her heart.

So, show your boss, colleagues, restaurant workers, bankers, and neighbors your love. Let's see how that works out, OK?