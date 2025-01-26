Elon Musk Calls For Germany To 'Move Beyond' Nazi Guilt

I don't know about you, but there's something off-putting about Elon Musk addressing a far-right German political party that's been accused of promoting extremism, and telling them not to feel guilty about their Nazi past. Something about that doesn't sit right with me. Especially after last week's Nazi salute by Musk. And there is also the not-so-small matter of Musk's past when his maternal grandparents were documented Nazi sympathizers. And then there of the accusations of Musk's own antisemitism that he's recently tried to downplay.

Source: NBC

The chairman of Israel's official Holocaust memorial has accused Elon Musk of insulting the victims of Nazism and endangering Germany’s democratic future after the billionaire addressed a rally for Germany’s far-right party on Saturday.

Musk, the world’s richest man, made a surprise virtual appearance at a campaign event for Germany’s far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party on Saturday, doubling down on his support for the group he has said can “save Germany” ahead of snap elections in February.

In an apparent reference to Germany’s Nazi history, the head of the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, whose smiling face was projected onto a vast screen, told a roaring crowd that “children should not be guilty of the sins of their parents, let alone their great-grandparents.”

“There is too much focus on past guilt, and we need to move beyond that,” he added at the rally in the eastern German city of Halle.

Musk’s remarks, which came the same week that he faced criticism for a gesture during a speech in Washington that many people said resembled a Nazi salute, came two days before world leaders are due to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.